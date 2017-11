Former Eskom chairperson Zola Tsotsi has dropped bombshells at the Eskom inquiry on Wednesday, including claiming SAA's former chair Dudu Myeni had requested him to meet President Jacob Zuma in Durban.

Tsotsi's explosive and potentially damning revelations are currently being heard in Parliament.

Read the full testimony here:



Former Eskom chairperson Zola Tsotsi's testimony by MatthewLeCordeur