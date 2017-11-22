Guptas And Co. Will Be 'Invited' To Appear Before State Capture Inquiry

Tony, Ajay and Atup Gupta, President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane, former SAA boss Dudu Myeni, Eric Wood and Salim Essa are to be "invited" to appear before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture.

All have been implicated in testimony heard by the committee over the past month.

Members of the public enterprises portfolio committee – which is conducting the probe – said on Wednesday afternoon that they should first be invited to attend, but agreed that if this failed, the seven should be served subpoenas.

"They must be invited, but if there is any resistance, then they will be subpoenaed," committee chairwoman Zukiswa Rantho declared.

She did not respond to a late suggestion by EFF MP Floyd Shivambu that President Jacob Zuma should also receive an invite.

The inquiry is currently hearing testimony from Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.