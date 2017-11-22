All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Hey 'Isidingo', That Robert Mugabe Scene... Wow! How Did You Do That?

    Why watch the news when you can just get all current affairs from the soapie?

    22/11/2017 09:42 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Isidingo/Instagram

    SABC3 soapie "Isidingo" left the internet with not only questions but in awe, after it included the news of Robert Mugabe's resignation on its latest episode -- only 90 minutes after the news broke.

    News of Mugabe's resignation as the president of Zimbabwe broke before 6pm on Tuesday evening.

    Unknowingly, a viewer tweeted that the soapie would include the news in the night's episode.

    And they did.

    The soapie, which airs at 7pm every weekday, had included in the news into the storyline, leaving people with many many questions.

    The soapie is known to always be in touch with what's happening in the country, making current affairs part of episode scripts regularly.

    Following the Feather Awards, there was a scene speaking about Zodwa Wabantu's and Skolopad's outfits on the pink carpet the day after the event.

    In 2014, the soapie made headlines after it included a scene based on the night Paralympian Oscar Pistorius shot and killed his then-girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

    Now people want to give the production company, Endemol South Africa, an Academy Award, a Satma and maybe even an Emmy -- and we could not agree more.

