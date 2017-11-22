Hey 'Isidingo', That Robert Mugabe Scene... Wow! How Did You Do That?

SABC3 soapie "Isidingo" left the internet with not only questions but in awe, after it included the news of Robert Mugabe's resignation on its latest episode -- only 90 minutes after the news broke.

News of Mugabe's resignation as the president of Zimbabwe broke before 6pm on Tuesday evening.

Unknowingly, a viewer tweeted that the soapie would include the news in the night's episode.

I won't be surprised if #Isidingo pull out the #MugabeResigns breaking news in today's episode. Do it @IsidingoSABC3 ..I trust you November 21, 2017

And they did.

The soapie, which airs at 7pm every weekday, had included in the news into the storyline, leaving people with many many questions.

Lol you'd swear #Isidingo is Live. the way they always up to date with what's happening. Mugabe resigned today and they covered it today👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 🏆 November 21, 2017

Okay @IsidingoSABC3. How did you do that??!?! It happened 90mins ago 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#MugabeResigns — IG: melzinbala (@MelBala) November 21, 2017

How the hell did Isidingo have Mugabe's resignation included in tonights episode - it just happened?😳👏🏽 — #QuoteUnquote🎬🎥🎭❤️ (@LumkoJohnson) November 21, 2017

We gotta give a moment of silence to #isidingo so much relevance in this show what a wow 👏🏽always on par! @IsidingoSABC3 @SABC3 pic.twitter.com/AffglGgjBr — VOOV : Nicky Jacobs (@nico_leen) November 21, 2017

#Isidingo hhayi hhayi Isidingo is really on top of its game alrdy Mugabe's resignation is covered pic.twitter.com/lyZC3baCsp — Busi (@Busi63229737) November 21, 2017

The soapie is known to always be in touch with what's happening in the country, making current affairs part of episode scripts regularly.

Following the Feather Awards, there was a scene speaking about Zodwa Wabantu's and Skolopad's outfits on the pink carpet the day after the event.

In 2014, the soapie made headlines after it included a scene based on the night Paralympian Oscar Pistorius shot and killed his then-girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

Now people want to give the production company, Endemol South Africa, an Academy Award, a Satma and maybe even an Emmy -- and we could not agree more.