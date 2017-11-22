Look At This 12 Metre Water Slide In Someone's Backyard

The water slide was built from the parts of an old indoor water park.

Luke Newton is a Perth-based fitter, turner -- and now, specialist backyard water slide builder.



The 25-year-old managed to pick up some materials from an old indoor play centre, using two mates and a massive trailer, and crafted the goods into a legendary design. The 12-metre long, four-and-a-half-metre high, three-laned slide dominates Newton's backyard and channels right into his pool.

And it's quickly become a neighbourhood favourite. It was shared on local satirical news page The Bell Tower Times, and was on its way to going viral.



But then the local council heard about it. And seeing as the construction didn't meet local planning laws, the council wouldn't let it... slide.

Newton told The West Australian that as soon as the construction started gaining traction on social media, he received a phone call from the City of Joondalup.





Mayor Albert Jacob said that a resident had complained, citing safety concerns.



"The water slide leading into a residential pool... is in breach of building and planning laws, specifically posing a serious safety and wellbeing risk as it provides unrestricted access to the pool," Jacobs told WA Today.

In the comments of the Bell Tower Times Facebook post, Newton pleads with the public for their support in the fight against the council.

"People I need your help, the Joondalup council is already trying to shut me down. Any builders or safety people tell me what I can do!"

The council has given Newton 14 days to take down the water slide.