Mnangagwa To Be Sworn In As Zimbabwe's President On Friday

Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Zimbabwean vice-president recently sacked by former president Robert Mugabe, will be sworn in as Interim President of Zimbabwe on Friday, according to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC). The televison channel said Mnangagwa will arrive in Harare this evening (Wednesday).

This comes after Mugabe's resignation on Tuesday evening, following an intervention by the country's defence force.

Zimbabweans all over the world celebrated the end of Mugabe's 37-year rule.

Zimbabweans living in South Africa celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns, in Johannesburg, South Africa November 21, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway

Zimbabweans gather outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in London, to demonstrate in support of the ousting of President Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa fled the country earlier this month after his sacking. The former intelligence chief had criticised Mugabe's wife, Grace, who was touted as a potential successor to her husband.

Information Minister Simon Khaya Moyo announced his dismissal, saying Mnangagwa had consistently exhibited traits of disloyalty, disrespect and deceitfulness.

The party's youth wing and several of the party's provincial committees then said they wanted Mnangagwa out.

South Africa's Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) has confirmed that the former president has not requested asylum in South Africa, according to EWN.

This was revealed in an official statement from Dirco's deputy minister, Luwellyn Landers, who is briefing Parliament's portfolio committee on government's position on recent developments in Zimbabwe.