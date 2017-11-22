Southern Africa Celebrates Mugabe's Resignation In Grand Style

Celebrations went past midnight in cities throughout southern Africa after former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday after 37 years as the country's head of state.

From Botswana and Angola toSouth Africa and Lesotho -- everyone came together in a rare show of unity for the fall of a man named one of Africa's last dictators.

It's past midnight and the street parties are still pumping in Harare. What a tragedy that the fall of a man once revered as a freedom fighter results in the jubilation of the very people he fought to liberate. May it be a lesson to us all: don't become what you fight against. pic.twitter.com/0INLt9TzLM November 21, 2017

In Johannesburg, thousands of people brought the inner city to a standstill.

Nelson Mandela Avenue outside Harare's parliament buildings was a flurry of activity and celebrations.

Street party on Nelson Mandela Ave which runs past Parliament. Mandela would have loved to have witnessed this day. He always stood on the side of the people of #Zimbabwe. #MugabeHasFallen #MugabeResigns pic.twitter.com/xY13MAaEFs November 21, 2017

Touching personal stories of Zimbabweans affected by Mugabe's despotic policies spoke out about their joy, and relief.

Cde Pride Mkono tells me: "I've been arrested 67 times, been in court 34 times, been imprisoned for 8 months, charged with treason when it still carried a death sentence—in all this I never cried. But today when I heard Mugabe had fallen I broke down in tears." #MugabeResigns pic.twitter.com/FEmnP4DhU2 — Doug Coltart ✊🏽🇿🇼 (@DougColtart) November 21, 2017

Cape Town's celebrations were brought to an early halt as heavy rains came down -- reason for more celebrations as Cape Town suffers its worst drought in years.

#MugabeResigns in #Zimbabwe and it starts raining in the draught stricken mother City, Cape Town South Africa. pic.twitter.com/5WoTU6AAhG — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) November 21, 2017

And the celebrations continued into Wednesday morning, as people from around the country came to Harare to celebrate.

Whatever happens next, this is a great day to wake up in #zimbabwe Incredible to see so much joy! pic.twitter.com/iKJhcRP6bM — John Culley (@johndculley) November 22, 2017

Activity will continue today, as Zimbabwe, and the world, observes how the important handover is handled.