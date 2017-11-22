All Sections
    Southern Africa Celebrates Mugabe's Resignation In Grand Style

    The despot's reign is over, and the people danced.

    22/11/2017 07:10 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    Zimbabweans living in South Africa celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns, in Johannesburg, South Africa November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

    Celebrations went past midnight in cities throughout southern Africa after former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday after 37 years as the country's head of state.

    From Botswana and Angola toSouth Africa and Lesotho -- everyone came together in a rare show of unity for the fall of a man named one of Africa's last dictators.

    In Johannesburg, thousands of people brought the inner city to a standstill.

    Nelson Mandela Avenue outside Harare's parliament buildings was a flurry of activity and celebrations.

    Touching personal stories of Zimbabweans affected by Mugabe's despotic policies spoke out about their joy, and relief.

    Cape Town's celebrations were brought to an early halt as heavy rains came down -- reason for more celebrations as Cape Town suffers its worst drought in years.

    And the celebrations continued into Wednesday morning, as people from around the country came to Harare to celebrate.

    Activity will continue today, as Zimbabwe, and the world, observes how the important handover is handled.

