    WATCH: Botswana's President Breaks Into Dance As Mugabe Resignation Announced

    The video is going viral, and his excellent dance moves might be why.

    22/11/2017 07:56 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Twitter

    A video of Botswana's president Ian Khama dancing to the news of Robert Mugabe's resignation is going viral. The video comes after Khama's repeated public requests for Mugabe to step down.

    Khama, who asked Mugabe "to do the honourable thing by voluntarily relinquishing power as the president of Zimbabwe" in a public letter published this week, can be seen jumping up from his seat, reportedly while watching a live news broadcast of Mugabe's resignation.

    He then breaks into a dance, along with all the people in the room with him at the time.

    Watch the viral video below.

