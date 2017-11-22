Zimbabwean Activists: 'Mugabeism' is still here

The struggle is not over for Zimbabwe as the victorious mood inspired by the resignation of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe looks set to be short-lived.

Activists on Wednesday morning said the "oppressive" political system that kept Mugabe in power and disregarded the needs of citizens was complicated and would not be dismantled by his exit.

"Yesterday (Tuesday) was a victory, but the struggle is not done. The Mugabe infrastructure, the culture, the ideology, the system that I refer to as 'Mugabeism' is still there," Maureen Kademaunga said.