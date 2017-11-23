Best Of HuffPost: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. Among the current ANC presidential candidates, there are some "who should be in a retirement village somewhere", instead of feeling "entitled" to lead the country, Save SA's Sipho Pityana said on Thursday at the Daily Maverick's "The Gathering". In conversation with EWN editor-in-chief Katy Katopodis, Pityana said South Africans need to rediscover confidence in younger leaders with "fresh thinking", in order to emerge from the country's crisis. Read more.

2. Residents in the north of Johannesburg now have access to water, following repairs to a burst pipeline said to be the city's biggest water leak in history. MMC for environment and infrastructure services Nico de Jager has told HuffPost that utility company Johannesburg Water is in the process of restoring water to all those areas that were affected. Read more.

3. Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan was in fine fettle late on Wednesday night as he grilled public enterprises minister Lynne Brown over her knowledge, or not, of state capture at Eskom. Interrogating Brown during the public enterprises portfolio committee-led probe, which ended after midnight, he alternated between admonishing the civil servants sitting behind the minister for "smirking", and firing sharp-tipped questions at their boss. Read more.

4. Some of South Africa's biggest musical sensations are doing their bit to encourage Capetonians to save water. And what better way to do this than by singing along to your favourite song that's been remixed into a two-minute shower version? Micasa, Kwesta, Jimmy Nevis, Desmond and The Tutus and other artists were challenged by Sanlam to rework their biggest hits last less than two minutes, in the hope that it will encourage people who shower to press play just before jumping in, and showering only for the length of the song or less –– which would be even better. Read more.

5. There are a few questions people intending to join in on the Black Friday bargain hunting must ask themselves. Eunice Sibiya, head of consumer education at FNB, sat down with HuffPost to chat about all things money –– including the financial consequences of Black Friday, if consumers are not careful. Sibiya suggests every person ask themselves these five questions. Read more.

6. Lagos' Kehinde Durojaiye, nicknamed "Kenny Jet", is getting to a point where his now world-famous "aero-amphibious jet car" –– a vehicle that flies, floats, and drives –– may become feasible. Read more.

7. It's been 134 years since the last quagga died in an Amsterdam zoo, but fast-forward to 2017 and, amazingly, you'll now find 25 third-generation quagga roaming South Africa -- a bioengineering feat managed for the first time in the history of the planet. Read more.