Black Friday: Websites Crash And Crowds Go Wild 🛍

Black Friday is here and what better time for it to take place than on payday. Since the early hours of Friday morning, frantic shoppers chasing specials have been camping outside stores.

Online website takealot.com crashed on Friday morning and was temporarily down because of the demand of Black Friday shoppers.

Black Friday initially started in the U.S. on the day after Thanksgiving, and the frenzy has now spread throughout the world.

Here are some of the scenes of shoppers camping outside South African stores on Friday morning, waiting for the floodgates to open.

The store opens and people rush in with their trolleys at the Checkers Hyper in Roodepoort. #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/kP7qMYVdoR November 24, 2017

According to Times Live, there was chaos as shoppers forced their way through a Game store in the hopes of getting the best deals first.

A store's glass doors were broken and alarm scanners were ripped up early this morning by #blackfriday deal seekers. It is understood that police were called in to control the crowd. #blackfridaydeals pic.twitter.com/4agpL7sSuR November 24, 2017

Nelson Mandela Bay shoppers were in full force at Baywest Mall when doors opened for #BlackFriday at midnight. The mayhem is expected to continue around the Bay throughout the day. Are you there? Send us your video and pictures. pic.twitter.com/dJf74AkrtF — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) November 24, 2017

#BlackFriday Some stock running out. Customers now queuing outside the store rooms. CE pic.twitter.com/Rvkjpt9xyn — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 24, 2017

#BlackFriday When you really need toilet paper. CE pic.twitter.com/i2wBSWptio — Christa Eybers (@ChristaEybers) November 24, 2017

#BlackFriday chaotic scenes in Access Park, Kenilworth, as people battle for the perfect pair of sneakers. (@pejames) pic.twitter.com/dUZaH193hR — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) November 24, 2017

The Black Friday frenzy seems to have caught up with most South Africans. Special deals are not limited to stores, even flight and bus tickets are on special.

Get up to R100 off your bus tickets this Black Friday! 🚌 Book at Money Counters in-store. Ts & Cs > https://t.co/jAbmJEWg9V pic.twitter.com/dxkmGIbZvA — Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) November 23, 2017

