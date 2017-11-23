All Sections
    • NEWS

    Black Friday: Websites Crash And Crowds Go Wild 🛍

    Since the early hours of Friday morning, shoppers chasing crazy specials have been camping outside stores.

    24/11/2017 08:14 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Black Friday is here and what better time for it to take place than on payday. Since the early hours of Friday morning, frantic shoppers chasing specials have been camping outside stores.

    Online website takealot.com crashed on Friday morning and was temporarily down because of the demand of Black Friday shoppers.

    Black Friday initially started in the U.S. on the day after Thanksgiving, and the frenzy has now spread throughout the world.

    Takealot.com

    Here are some of the scenes of shoppers camping outside South African stores on Friday morning, waiting for the floodgates to open.

    According to Times Live, there was chaos as shoppers forced their way through a Game store in the hopes of getting the best deals first.

    The Black Friday frenzy seems to have caught up with most South Africans. Special deals are not limited to stores, even flight and bus tickets are on special.

    Are you heading to a shopping mall in search of a bargain for Black Friday or are you stuck at work and at home and couldn't care less? Have your say on the HuffPost poll.

    MORE:black fridayLifestyleNewsshopping