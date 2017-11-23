Buskaid Soweto String Ensemble: 20 Years Later

The Buskaid Soweto String Ensemble celebrates its 20th anniversary this year -- one of the country's great success stories.

The organisation, which now trains 125 students and school pupils, takes young inexperienced musicians from South Africa's most financially excluded areas and transforms them into performers, teachers, entrepreneurs and even instrument repairers. They in turn are able to pass the music on to the next generation of Soweto's musical aspirants.

The ensemble will celebrate their special anniversary with a concert in Johannesburg on Friday, at which many of the original 15 members will be present.

Here are a few memorable performances from their inspiring repertoire:

Boccherini's 'Night Music From The Streets of Madrid'

'Amavololo', a traditional wedding song from South Africa

'Ithemba', a gospel classic

'Vuelvo Al Sur' by Astor Piazzolla

Here's to the next 20 years!