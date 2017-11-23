EFF To Zimbabwe: Never Return Land To 'White Settlers'

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on Zimbabwe never to return land to "white settlers" in a statement following Robert Mugabe's resignation from the Zimbabwe presidency.

"This is one legacy of President Mugabe that must be advanced and protected at all costs." — Economic Freedom Fighters

On Wednesday, the EFF called on the world to welcome Mugabe's resignation, which included full immunity, saying it was the perfect outcome for peace and stability in Zimbabwe in the post-Mugabe era. It also praised his land programme.

We call on Zimbabweans never to undo the land program or return the land to the white settler communities. This is one legacy of President Mugabe that must be advanced and protected at all costs. #zimbabwe #mugabe November 21, 2017

"We call on Zimbabweans never to undo the land program[me] or return the land to white settler communities. This is one legacy of President Mugabe that must be advanced and protected at all costs," the statement said.

REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The statement went on to say that for all its weaknesses, land reform in Zimbabwe must be viewed in the light of British failure to comply with the Lancaster Agreements.

"Land must now be put to use to benefit the Zimbabwean people and economy, and restore it as the bread-basket of the African continent," the statement urged.

The EFF is proud of Zimbabwe because as a people, in their own way, managed to redefine a new chapter for themselves. The path they took did not have a pre-script in any political history in the world.#zimbabwe #mugabe — EFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 21, 2017

The South African parliament also issued a statement on Zimbabwe, in which it pledged support for the new era in the neighbouring country:

"As Zimbabweans chart the way forward, we pledge our ongoing support for democracy and development in their country. These are issues we have championed with other parliaments in the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum and at other parliamentary platforms."