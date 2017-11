Fashion stylist and social media influencer Tshepi Vundla and her partner, rapper Tabure Thabo Bogopa Junior, aka "JR", have introduced the world to their three-month-old baby boy.

The couple took to Instagram to share pictures of their son, whose name they have not revealed yet.

We think he is so gorgeous, that our ovaries literally cannot right now -- and we think you'll agree.

Here's the first look at the bundle of joy:



Broody yet?