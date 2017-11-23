All Sections
    Pearl Thusi's Cape Town Movie Shoot Sparks Major Job Envy

    Wow, some folks have great jobs! We also want to work somewhere beautiful...

    23/11/2017 10:59 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Pearl Thusi.

    Actress/presenter Pearl Thusi is in Cape Town shooting the movie "The Scorpion King: Book of Souls", due for release in 2018.

    She co-stars with Zach McGowan, Mayling Ng and Katy Louise Saunders.

    Read: This DJ Zinhle And Pearl Thusi Challenge Is Taking Over Twitter And It's Just The Thing We Needed To Make Our Day


    Thusi has shared pictures of herself and her castmates enjoying some of the best that Cape Town has to offer, and the office-bound HuffPost crew is green with envy!

    The movie's going straight to DVD, but every little step helps for a shining South African talent determined to break into the global entertainment industry...

    See some of the snaps here:

    Nice work, if you can get it!

