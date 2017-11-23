Pearl Thusi's Cape Town Movie Shoot Sparks Major Job Envy

Actress/presenter Pearl Thusi is in Cape Town shooting the movie "The Scorpion King: Book of Souls", due for release in 2018.
She co-stars with Zach McGowan, Mayling Ng and Katy Louise Saunders.
We have officially begun shooting @scorpionkingmovie here in Cape Town! @mcgowanzach is your Scorpion King & I am your Warrior Princess of Nubia! Stay tuned to see more from myself & our incredible cast @scorpionkingmovie @pmensahonline @katylsaunders @maylingng @brandon_auret @officialhowardcharles directed by the phenomenal @donmichaelpaul ❤️cc @mikeelliott2000 . So much more to come! 🦂👑🔥🎞🎥🎬
Thusi has shared pictures of herself and her castmates enjoying some of the best that Cape Town has to offer, and the office-bound HuffPost crew is green with envy!
The movie's going straight to DVD, but every little step helps for a shining South African talent determined to break into the global entertainment industry...
See some of the snaps here:
Nice work, if you can get it!