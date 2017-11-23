Pearl Thusi's Cape Town Movie Shoot Sparks Major Job Envy

Actress/presenter Pearl Thusi is in Cape Town shooting the movie "The Scorpion King: Book of Souls", due for release in 2018.

She co-stars with Zach McGowan, Mayling Ng and Katy Louise Saunders.

Thusi has shared pictures of herself and her castmates enjoying some of the best that Cape Town has to offer, and the office-bound HuffPost crew is green with envy!

The movie's going straight to DVD, but every little step helps for a shining South African talent determined to break into the global entertainment industry...

See some of the snaps here:

Nice work, if you can get it!