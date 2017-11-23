Portfolio Committee Supports Vanara Bribery Claims Inquiry

The portfolio committee on public enterprises has expressed concern over advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara's claim that he was offered a bribe by state security minister Bongani Bongo to walk away from a parliamentary inquiry.

Vanara is the evidence leader in the portfolio committee's inquiry into state capture at Eskom, which is investigating mismanagement of state funds at state-owned enterprises.

A parliamentary statement says members of the committee expressed shock at the allegations, calling them a "low point for government".

"At present the matter is treated as an allegation," the statement added, but went on to say that the committee "welcomes and supports" a full investigation of Vanara's accusation by the ethics committee.

The committee also condemned the attempt, if true, as unacceptable, saying Bongo's alleged bribe offer was another attempt to intimidate the evidence leader, parliament and the members.

The committee has proposed that the allegations be escalated to the office of the public protector.

The portfolio committee chair, Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe, said that she has noted all the comments made, and will consider the appropriate action to take.