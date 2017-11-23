Shelter Dogs Get Week-Long 'Vacation' To Spend Thanksgiving In Real Homes

Twenty Georgia shelter dogs don't have permanent homes yet, but that won't stop them from celebrating Thanksgiving in style.

Lifeline Animal Project, a nonprofit that runs multiple shelters in the Atlanta area, launched its first annual "Home for the Pawlidays" program this year. For the week surrounding Thanksgiving, the 20 dogs are staying "as special guests in people's homes," spokeswoman Karen Hirsch told "Today." Lifeline provides food and supplies for the short-term foster homes during the week.

"We chose the dogs who had either been at the shelter the longest or who needed a break from the stress of the shelter the most," Hirsch told HuffPost in an email. "All the dogs we chose are good candidates, because they adore people."