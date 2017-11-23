These Local Artists Are Helping Capetonians Sing To Save Water And It's So Great

Some of South Africa's biggest musical sensations are doing their bit to encourage Capetonians to save water.

And what better way to do this than by singing along to your favourite song that's been remixed into a two minute song while showering?

South Africa's Micasa, Kwesta, Jimmy Nevis, Desmond and The Tutus and other artists were challenged by Sanlam to rework their biggest hits to under two minutes, in the hope that it will encourage people who shower to press play just before jumping in and showering for the length of the song, or even better, much shorter.

This will help ensure that no one uses more than 87 litres a day, as is the goal in the Western Cape.

Bathrooms can account for up to 80 percent of daily water consumption with each minute of showering using 10 litres of water. "Cutting down on water-guzzling shower time will go a long way to getting this right," said Sanlam's chief executive, Yegs Ramiah.

"National and international awareness is also critical because of the massive influx of tourists in the Western Cape over the festive season," added Ramiah.

"As a Jozi artist, the crisis has affected me because I have friends, family and fans in CT. I want tourists and visitors to Cape Town to know what's going on and to try and save as much water as possible," said Fifi Cooper, real name Refilwe Mooketsi.

"I worry that if everyone stays nonchalant about the seriousness of the situation, then they're going to wake up one day and realise there's no water coming out of the taps," said GoodLuck.

Here is the full playlist:

Mi Casa - Nana

Kwesta - Boom Shakalaka

Jimmy Nevis - Day Dream

GoodLuck - Taking it Easy

Desmond and the Tutus - tennager

Fifi Cooper - Power of Gold

Francois van Coke - Dit Raak Beter

Rouge - Déjà vu

YoungstaCPT - Wes Kaap

Springbok Nude Girls - Bubblegum On My Boots

You can visit http://www.2minuteshowersongs.co.za to download the songs for free and also find some helpful water saving tips.