This Nigerian Guy Is Building A Flying Car From Waste

Lagos' Kehinde Durojaiye, nicknamed "Kenny Jet", is getting to a point where his now world-famous "aero-amphibious jet car" –– a vehicle that flies, floats, and drives –– may become feasible.

Durojaiye told CNN recently that he had achieved two of his three goals in the development of his super-vehicle.

"I tested it in the sea, and a lot of people were surprised it can move on the land and sea," he said. "That's one of those things that amazes people." He added that the car could move at up to 120km/h on land, and at least six knots on water.

The 46-year-old inventor started his project, which he manages from a workshop in Lagos, to combat the infamously congested traffic of Nigeria's largest city.

"We want the whole world to know it is possible to have a kind of machine that can move on land, on sea and fly –– and perhaps move under the sea," he explained. "That's my ultimate goal."