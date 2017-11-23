All Sections
    This Nigerian Guy Is Building A Flying Car From Waste

    If Kenny Jet gets it right, his vehicle will fly, float and drive on the road.

    23/11/2017 14:55 SAST | Updated 37 minutes ago
    CNN

    Lagos' Kehinde Durojaiye, nicknamed "Kenny Jet", is getting to a point where his now world-famous "aero-amphibious jet car" –– a vehicle that flies, floats, and drives –– may become feasible.

    Durojaiye told CNN recently that he had achieved two of his three goals in the development of his super-vehicle.

    "I tested it in the sea, and a lot of people were surprised it can move on the land and sea," he said. "That's one of those things that amazes people." He added that the car could move at up to 120km/h on land, and at least six knots on water.

    CNN

    The 46-year-old inventor started his project, which he manages from a workshop in Lagos, to combat the infamously congested traffic of Nigeria's largest city.

    "We want the whole world to know it is possible to have a kind of machine that can move on land, on sea and fly –– and perhaps move under the sea," he explained. "That's my ultimate goal."

    MORE:HalalaKehinde DurojaiyeLagos