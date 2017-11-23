Water In Joburg North Back, After Burst Pipe Leaves Them Dry

Residents in the north of Johannesburg now have access to water, following repairs to a burst pipeline said to be the city's biggest water leak in history.

It's baaacccccckkkk....

Thanks to @jhbwater you guys did a great job pic.twitter.com/PyFRjF3van November 23, 2017

MMC for environment and infrastructure services Nico de Jager has told HuffPost that utility company Johannesburg Water is in the process of restoring water to all those areas that were affected.

"By 1pm, the water should all be online, although the pressure is going to be very low, because we are only opening at 10% to avoid any further bursts," De Jager said.

Trickle back now! Altho not enough 4 shower can at least get drinking water! #Thankful November 23, 2017

De Jager added that the burst pipeline was the result of a weakening in the pipes, caused by the development of a landfill site above the water supply infrastructure.

"There are layers of old rubbish on top of it, and that is why the burst was so deep... and difficult to fix," he added.

Areas affected included Robindale, Darrenwood, Ferndale, Linden, Blairgowrie, Sandton, Bryanston, Morningside, and Woodmead. In some areas, residents noticed water pressure dropping rapidly last week, before they were left with no water at all.

#SandtonAlexandraBryanstonMorningsideandLinbroPark.Recharging of reservoirs started after 23h00 last night and some parts of the city already have water. High lying areas may take longer to get water. ^E — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) November 23, 2017

The catastrophic leak saw water use in several areas to the north of the city being restricted, to prevent taps from running dry.

Residents should start having water from now^TK — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) November 23, 2017

Reservoirs are filling and Joburg Water engineers assured me that reservoirs will be partially opened in the next 30 min. The process is slow and those closest to the reservoirs will start enjoying the supply of water even at lower than usual pressure. @CityofJoburgZA @JHBWater — Nico De Jager (@NicoDeJager64) November 23, 2017

De Jager said that Johannesburg Water, along with Pikitup Johannesburg, will remove the section of the landfill site that caused the problem, and will be advised by an appointed consultant on how to protect the infrastructure going forward.