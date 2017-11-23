President Jacob Zuma, his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma sing and dance during the ANC's 5th national policy conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on July 05, 2017 in Johannesburg.

President Jacob Zuma met with all the ANC presidential candidates out of concern for the ANC, SABC reported.

In a recorded interview, Zuma said: "We had a good meeting. I'd invited them to come. This is after I had first raised the matter with the officials of the ANC, taking into account the activities of the campaigning that is being done within the organisation and what is happening, and taking also the example of what comrades have done in other conferences in the past. I was worried that the coming conference which is being looked at very seriously not just by the ANC but by the world. The ANC is one of the big orgs in the world, people look at it."

He did not say what these concerns were.

We met last night with the president & agreed 2 promote unity & comradeship in the preparations for, during and after the national conference in the interest of building a stronger united and more cohesive ANC. Viva! @MYANC pic.twitter.com/hhfi7J5HBr November 24, 2017

Cyril Ramaphosa, Nkozasana Dlamini-Zuma, Baleka Mbete, Lindiwe Sisulu, Mathews Phosa, Zweli Mkize and Jeff Radebe were all in attendance.

President Zuma has met with the ANC Presidential candidates because he was "worried" ahead of the elective conference #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/pin1vu15d4 November 23, 2017

The last supper 😂 pic.twitter.com/nMU5bNxccD — Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) November 23, 2017