    NEWS

    Zuma Meets All Presidential Candidates 'Out Of Concern For The ANC'

    All the presidential candidates were present at a meeting on Thursday night.

    24/11/2017 06:49 SAST | Updated 36 minutes ago
    Masi Losi/The Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    President Jacob Zuma, his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma sing and dance during the ANC's 5th national policy conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on July 05, 2017 in Johannesburg.

    President Jacob Zuma met with all the ANC presidential candidates out of concern for the ANC, SABC reported.

    In a recorded interview, Zuma said: "We had a good meeting. I'd invited them to come. This is after I had first raised the matter with the officials of the ANC, taking into account the activities of the campaigning that is being done within the organisation and what is happening, and taking also the example of what comrades have done in other conferences in the past. I was worried that the coming conference which is being looked at very seriously not just by the ANC but by the world. The ANC is one of the big orgs in the world, people look at it."

    He did not say what these concerns were.

    Cyril Ramaphosa, Nkozasana Dlamini-Zuma, Baleka Mbete, Lindiwe Sisulu, Mathews Phosa, Zweli Mkize and Jeff Radebe were all in attendance.

