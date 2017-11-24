Christopher Panayiotou Sentenced To Life For The Murder Of His Late Wife

Port Elizabeth businessman Christopher Panayiotou was on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment by the Port Elizabeth High Court for the murder of his late wife, Jade Panayiotou.

Panayiotou along with his co-accused, Sinethemba Nenemba and Zolani Sibeko were earlier in November convicted for murdering the school teacher, on 21 April 2015.

Jade was kidnapped outside her townhouse complex in Kabega Park while waiting for a friend to give her a lift to the school she worked at.

According to Eye Witness News, Judge Daylin Chetty handed Sibeko a 15 years sentence and Nembembe a life sentencing for their roles in the murder.

"On count four, the murder of Jayde, accused number one and accused number three are sentenced to imprisonment for life," Chetty said.