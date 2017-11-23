All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

    • NEWS

    Eek! Indonesian Passenger Brings The Pain To Snake On Train

    A commuter who spotted a snake on a train decided to take the matter into his own hands — literally.

    23/11/2017 18:33 SAST | Updated 23/11/2017 18:34 SAST

    An Indonesian commuter who spotted a snake on a train decided to take the matter into his own hands — literally.

    According to Agence France-Presse, the fearless commuter was on a train from Bogor to Jakarta on Tuesday when the reptile was seen slithering on a baggage rack.

    The snake reportedly belonged to someone else on the train, according to the Jakarta Post.

    Most people would probably walk away from said snake, and that's exactly what passengers — as well as a security guard — on the train did. Our story's hero, however, is not most people.

    Watch the video above to see how it all went down.

