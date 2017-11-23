Eek! Indonesian Passenger Brings The Pain To Snake On Train

An Indonesian commuter who spotted a snake on a train decided to take the matter into his own hands — literally.

According to Agence France-Presse, the fearless commuter was on a train from Bogor to Jakarta on Tuesday when the reptile was seen slithering on a baggage rack.

The snake reportedly belonged to someone else on the train, according to the Jakarta Post.

Most people would probably walk away from said snake, and that's exactly what passengers — as well as a security guard — on the train did. Our story's hero, however, is not most people.

