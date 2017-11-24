EXCLUSIVE: AKA Opens Up About His Growth, Upcoming Album And Leaving A Legacy

Rapper and businessman Kiernan Forbes, better known to fans as AKA, says he feels happier and more positive than he's ever been in his life, and plans to reflect exactly that in his upcoming album.

The "Baddest" hitmaker spoke to HuffPost just after being presented with the personalised gold coin that accompanies his nomination for the International BET Awards.

The album, "Touch My Blood", is halfway done.

AKA said the name of the album speaks to how he wants fans to receive the new music.

"It's called 'Touch My Blood' because I want people to understand my growth and to feel what kind of trials and tribulations I have been through. I also wanted people to feel and connect with the music. My happiness and growth will really come through in the music," he told HuffPost.

He said he is not in a rush to complete the album, as he had released a lot of music in 2017 already.

Asked what is more important to him -- making money or leaving a legacy in music –– the 29-year-old said he prefers both.

"It's important to make money in music but also equally important to leave a legacy. I don't want a legacy by itself –– I also want to set up something for my daughter and my family. I feel like [even] if I didn't make another song again, I'd already have a legacy that I've left behind," he said.

He has no hesitation picking a highlight for 2017.

"The release of 'Caiphus Song' was my highlight. It was a huge song this year, and the video was just as amazing. Watching [the video] grow from conceptualising to the screens and seeing how it resonated with people was a great feeling. That song will live forever and ever," he said.

AKA added: "My output for music was this year was amazing -- I released 'Be Careful What You Wish For' with Anathi, which was a great success, as we've been touring up and down entertaining people."

This year, he was nominated in the Best International Act: Africa category for the International BET Awards, alongside Wizkid, Nasty C and Babes Wodumo, among others.

He also touched on the subject of those #FillUpTheDome tweets.

As the day of Cassper Nyovest's historic show on December 2 draws near, AKA made headlines when he tweeted his interest in being part of the show.

At the time, he was criticised for trying to steal Cassper's shine.

He told HuffPost that his intentions were good.

"I have said what I think about the show. I think it's a great dream –– a great ambition. I have put myself out there, and whatever happens is not in my control," he said.