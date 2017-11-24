All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Miss SA Demi-Leigh Needs Votes At Miss Universe This Weekend

    Believe it or not, you can help her win the crown...

    24/11/2017 12:38 SAST | Updated 11 minutes ago
    Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

    Reigning Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters will represent the country at the 66th Miss Universe pageant finals at The Axis in Las Vegas this weekend.

    Read: Miss SA Will Look Like A Protea For At The Miss Universe Pageant -- Her Costume Is A Total Must-See

    The event takes place on Sunday, November 26, and will be broadcast on Monday, November 27, live on Vuzu from 2am South African time.

    Read: Miss SA Demi-Leigh Is Serving Serious Body Goals In Vegas Ahead Of The Miss Universe Pageant

    Nel-Peters needs votes from South Africans to help her win the crown.

    And here's how you can vote:

    1. By clicking the link and voting on her picture. You can vote 10 times.

    2. By tweeting with the hashtags #MissUniverse and #SouthAfrica

    3. By retweeting the official Miss SA Twitter account:

    While Nel-Peters is off to Vegas, second princess Adé van Heerden took part in the Miss World pageant in China, and finished in the top 10.

    Vuzu is on DStv channel 116.

    MORE:Demi-Leigh Nel-PetersEntertainmentmiss saMiss Universe