Miss SA Demi-Leigh Needs Votes At Miss Universe This Weekend

Reigning Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters will represent the country at the 66th Miss Universe pageant finals at The Axis in Las Vegas this weekend.

The event takes place on Sunday, November 26, and will be broadcast on Monday, November 27, live on Vuzu from 2am South African time.

Miss SA fam, we have news! You'll need to set your alarm a little earlier, and make sure you have extra coffee at the ready - because @MissUniverse is now airing at 2am on Monday morning.

Nel-Peters needs votes from South Africans to help her win the crown.

And here's how you can vote:

1. By clicking the link and voting on her picture. You can vote 10 times.

2. By tweeting with the hashtags # MissUniverse and # SouthAfrica

3. By retweeting the official Miss SA Twitter account:

Have you seen the sneaks from prelims? We can't take the suspense anymore, roll on @MissUniverse.

P.S. have you voted for @DemiLeighNP yet? Just RT this tweet to vote. #MissUniverse #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/IKYRHsW8n1 — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) November 22, 2017

While Nel-Peters is off to Vegas, second princess Adé van Heerden took part in the Miss World pageant in China, and finished in the top 10.

Vuzu is on DStv channel 116.