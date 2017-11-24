All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • NEWS

    Mnangagwa Told Mugabe He Will Be Safe In Zimbabwe: State Media

    But the former president may not attend Mnangagwa's swearing-in ceremony because he is "tired".

    24/11/2017 08:27 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters
    Zimbabwean president-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa.

    HARARE (Reuters) - Incoming Zimbabwe leader Emmerson Mnangagwa assured former president Robert Mugabe he and his family would be safe in the country when the two men spoke for the first time since Mnangagwa returned home this week, state media said on Friday.

    Mike Hutchings / Reuters
    Zimbabwe's former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is due to be sworn in to replace Robert Mugabe as President, addresses supporters in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 22, 2017.

    The state-owned The Herald newspaper said Mugabe and Mnangagwa, who is set to be sworn in as president later on Friday, had agreed that the former leader may not attend the swearing-in ceremony because he was tired.

    Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Alexander Winning

