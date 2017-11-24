TouchHD Hits Milestone: Tbo Touch's Listeners Proud As Punch

Tbo Touch during the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards (DStvMVCA) event at the Sandton Convention Centre on August 26.

Thabo "Tbo Touch" Molefe announced that his online radio station, Touch HD, has reached a milestone -- 1-million listeners! His fans could not be prouder of him.

Thank you for believing in us. We've just hit over 1 million. #TouchHD1Million pic.twitter.com/X8JHszzaGz November 24, 2017

In March, Touch relaunched the station, previously called Touch Central, after a R28-million revamp.

He launched the station following his resignation from Metro FM and has not looked back since, introducing renowned DJs and hosts.

He dedicated the milestone to young people out there, encouraging them to follow their dreams.

This is for that young girl in Sharpeville that boy in Seshego to go out and never allow your bank account to determine your dreams #TouchHD1million pic.twitter.com/cJ8mRUCgN3 — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) November 24, 2017

Supporters were quick to hail his achievement.

CONGRATULATIONS to my big bro @iamtbotouch for reaching 1million listeners. To be an innovator you need to cancel the noise and be about your vision 👌🏾 @TouchHDOnline 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/Qw7PejrEfM — Minnie Dlamini (@MinnieDlamini) November 24, 2017

Congratulations to @iamtbotouch and his @TouchHDOnline team.

Truly there are rewards in traveling the road less traveled. #TouchHD1Million. pic.twitter.com/CEkmixBvpx — Bhuti weSlender. (@LulamileSifuba) November 24, 2017

Any South African victory is my victory!!!! Congrats .@Iamtbotouch #TouchHD1Million pic.twitter.com/TTprRH5NmL — 9 days till we #FillUpFnb (@CassperNyovest) November 24, 2017

A person who says it canNOT be done should not hate on the person DOING IT!



Congrats @iamtbotouch @TouchHDOnline #touchhd1million — Bassito Panache (@BassitoPanache) November 24, 2017

Touch HD is available for free on online platforms.