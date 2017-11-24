All Sections
    TouchHD Hits Milestone: Tbo Touch's Listeners Proud As Punch

    The station underwent a R28-million revamp in March.

    24/11/2017 15:42 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Tbo Touch during the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards (DStvMVCA) event at the Sandton Convention Centre on August 26.

    Thabo "Tbo Touch" Molefe announced that his online radio station, Touch HD, has reached a milestone -- 1-million listeners! His fans could not be prouder of him.

    In March, Touch relaunched the station, previously called Touch Central, after a R28-million revamp.

    Read: These Reactions To What Tbo Touch Is Doing To Metro FM Will Have You Howling

    He launched the station following his resignation from Metro FM and has not looked back since, introducing renowned DJs and hosts.

    He dedicated the milestone to young people out there, encouraging them to follow their dreams.

    Supporters were quick to hail his achievement.

    Touch HD is available for free on online platforms.

