Unusual Marriage Proposal At The Ashes Test

It's not every day a marriage proposal comes with budgie smugglers, a crowd of thousands and a pool with a view of the Ashes Test. But that's exactly what happened for one lucky couple at the Gabba on Friday.

Say yes to the #Ashes. He put a 💍 on it at the Gabba's Pool Deck. pic.twitter.com/k0p9pbUd4R — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) November 24, 2017

Aussie cricket fans Michael Langridge and Tori Roebuck were enjoying some fun in the sun at the Gabba's pitch-side pool on day two of the Ashes Test in Brisbane when Michael saw his chance.

Sporting bright yellow-and-green swimwear in support of his country, Michael dropped to one knee and popped the question to the delight and cheers of the thousands of cricket fans around them.

And with a little Ashes luck, Tori said yes.

There was plenty of celebration when the pool-side 'yes' was heard.

Since its creation in 2016, the Gabba Pool Deck has been such a big talking point for the summer of cricket, even a Brazilian news site managed to find its way to discussing what it believes could be "the world's best stadium".

@antsharwood World's best stadium? Estádio australiano constrói piscina no meio de arquibancada https://t.co/LEFRT9fjb1 — Carlos Muniz (@carlosmuniz7) November 23, 2017

And for Michael and Tori, when it comes to the memory they just made -- that could very well be true.

Here's to the happy couple.