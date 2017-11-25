Cope Will March Against Farm Murders Today

Johannesburg – The Congress of the People is on Saturday expected to march to highlight the increasing murders of farmers across the country, the party said.

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota urged the government to turn its attentions to protecting farmers.

Cope have joined a call made by farmers around the country who marched during a campaign called #BlackMonday calling on Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to do more to protect farmers.

"It is our duty to protect our farmers and farm workers. It's also our view that the government should do more to provide security to farmers and workers in this country," Lekota said ahead of Saturday's march from the Pretoria Art Museum to the Union Buildings.

He said protecting the farming industry was not about skin colour, but about the well-being of South African farmers and farm workers.

"We commit ourselves to continue fighting against farm murders, both black and white farmers and workers".

He said the killing of farmers affected local food supply.

"We must note that imported food is much more expensive than the food produced in our own country by our own people," he said.

The march is expected to start at 10:00.

News24