Heavy Thunderstorms And Rain Expected Throughout SA This Weekend ☔️⛈

South African provinces can expect heavy rain and severe thunderstorms on Saturday, 25 November; however, it will be warm for most of the country.

According to Traveller24, heavy rainfall with possible severe thunderstorms are expected over the northeastern Free State, central and northern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), eastern parts of North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga's highveld and the southern parts of Limpopo.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) advises that driving conditions could be hazardous in these regions owing to flooding and reduced visibility. KZN and the highveld can expect chilly, windy and gusty conditions with easterly winds, bringing localised flooding.

There is a chance of light snow for eastern Lesotho. "All falls will most likely be confined to the high peaks. We expect the snow flurries this Saturday starting in the morning and continuing into the afternoon and evening," says Snow Report.

Minimum temperatures on Saturday will be cold in eastern-central parts of SA, with cool temperatures in the rest of country and warm temperatures in the northern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Maximum temperatures will be cool in the eastern parts of the country, including KZN, northeastern parts of the Eastern Cape and Free State, and the southern parts of Mpumalanga.

