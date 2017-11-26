Cyril Ramaphosa Wins Most Western Cape ANC Branch Nominations

South Africa's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures at an African National Congress (ANC) rally in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, April 16, 2016.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has received another boost to his campaign to succeed President Jacob Zuma as ANC president, winning the most branch nominations in the Western Cape.

Ramaphosa garnered 121 of a total 145 branch nominations, while presidential rival Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma could only muster 13.

The other presidential candidate results were for Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu (8) and former treasurer general Mathews Phosa (3).

Surprisingly, 28 of Ramaphosa's total nominations came from the Cape Town metro, largely considered a support base for President Jacob Zuma, compared to Dlamini-Zuma's 8 from the same region.

The results were read out at the Fountains Hotel in Cape Town on Sunday after a seven-hour provincial general council meeting.

In what can be considered another key victory, Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu received the most votes for the position of deputy president, with 98 branch nominations.

Incumbent secretary general Gwede Mantashe was chosen as the preferred candidate for the position of national chairperson comfortably, with 128 branch nominations.

Candidates in other other key positions include:

- Secretary General: Senzo Mchunu - 113

- Deputy Secretary General: Zingiswa Losi - 60

- Treasurer General: Paul Mashatile - 127

The province, like others, will send its delegates to the party's national conference in Johannesburg next month, where they are expected to cast their votes in accordance with their respective branch's wishes.

The Ramaphosa result was largely expected, while Sisulu's placing in the deputy position will be key for any succession ambitions she may have.

The Western Cape is the ANC's smallest party by branch delegates, and only represents 3.8% of the party's total membership.

With three weeks to go to the elective conference, Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma both claim ANC presidential victory https://t.co/n70nQqH5aT pic.twitter.com/PbPW8ytB5Q — City Press Online (@City_Press) November 26, 2017

-- News24