Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' Answers At Miss Universe Pageant Are Just Golden

Miss South Africa 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (C) reacts after being named the 2017 Miss Universe during the 2017 Miss Universe Pageant at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on November 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned the winner of the annual Miss Universe pageant on Sunday -- only the second South African to win the prestigious beauty contest. But Nel-Peters won the hearts of the judges not just with her beauty, but with her brilliant answers.

In the first question-and-answer section of the pageant Nel-Peters, who holds a degree in business management, was asked what the biggest issue facing women around the world is.

"Women earn 75% of what men earn doing the same thing. I believe in equal pay for equal work."

She was later asked, "What quality in yourself are you most proud of and how will you apply that quality to your time as Miss Universe?"

"As Miss Universe, you have to be confident in who you are. Miss Universe has to overcome her fears and teach others to do the same. And nothing is ever too much to ask for. That is exactly who I am," she said.

The 22-year-old self-defence teacher beat 91 other contestants to the title in Las Vegas in the U.S.

She is the second South African to win the title after Margaret Gardiner was crowned Miss Universe in 1978.