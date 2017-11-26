"Idols SA" 2017 runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba allegedly punched and slammed a 21-year-old woman into a wall, in the process bruising her and breaking one of her teeth.

According to IOL, Ndaba had been drinking at a Braamfontein apartment on Saturday when he allegedly assaulted the woman, Neo Tsele. The two were reportedly fighting over a bottle of alcohol.

"You brutally abused me. I don't deserve to be beaten up like this by a stranger that I have never even wronged. Why? Why did you do this to me? You will run but you will never hide," she wrote on Instagram while sharing photos showing her battered face.

Sergeant Mduduzi Zondo, police spokesperson at the Hillbrow police station in Joburg, said a case of assault had been opened and police were investigating.

DJ Prince Kaybee, who had earlier posted a picture with Ndaba on Facebook and expressed his desire to work with him, has apologised to his fans.

"A few minutes ago I posted a pic of me and Mthokozisi (Idols). It just got to my attention about his alleged assault case. I don't condone such actions against women and apologise if I offended anyone (sic)," he said.

In a post on social media, Ndaba indicated he would be flying back to Durban on Sunday. He did not address the assault allegations against him.

He made headlines when he stormed off the Idols stage when he lost to Paxton Fielies last Sunday. He also snubbed the post-show press conference and has been avoiding talking to the media.

Mzansi Magic spokesperson, Nondumiso Mabece, told Channel24 they had been unable to reach the star since Sunday.

"Mzansi Magic and Idols are aware of social media posts of an alleged incident that took place on 24 November.

"We have however, been unable to make contact with Mthokozisi Ndaba, who has travelled back to KwaZulu-Natal. Mzansi Magic and Idols condemn any act of abuse," the M-Net-run channel said.