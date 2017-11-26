R11.8m Is How Much SA Cabinet Ministers Are Spending On Luxury Cars

Cabinet ministers have splashed out an estimated of R11.8-million to buy top-of-the-range vehicles. According to TimesLive, the biggest spender was the department of public works.

The department reportedly bought a Mercedes-Benz GLE 350D and Toyota Land Cruiser 200 at R1.228-million and R1.264-million respectively, for use by former minister Nathi Nhleko and his deputy, Jeremy Cronin.

Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi and deputy communications minister Tandi Mahambehlala, as well as Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi and his deputy, Sindi Chikunga, were the other Cabinet members who were riding in luxury.

Finance ministry spokesman Mayihlome Tshwete said no caps on the cost of new ministerial cars currently existed because none had been passed by the current Cabinet yet.

Deputy minister of science and technology, Zanele Magwaza-Msibi, got a new Audi Q7, which cost R1-million.