    SA's Very Own Demi-Leigh Crowned Miss Universe

    Nel-Peters hails from Western Cape province and recently earned a business management degree from North-West University.

    27/11/2017 06:22 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
    Miss South Africa 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (C) reacts after being named the 2017 Miss Universe during the 2017 Miss Universe Pageant at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on November 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - A South African woman who helps train women in self-defence was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday at the pageant held in Las Vegas, with Miss Colombia and Miss Jamaica also making it to the final three.

    Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 22, who unleashed a big smile when she won, hails from Western Cape province and recently earned a business management degree from North-West University.

    Her passion for self-defence was reinforced when she was hijacked and held at gunpoint about a month after winning her title as Miss South Africa, she said in a video on the Miss Universe website.

    Miss Colombia, Laura González, 22, was the first runner-up.

    She has been preparing to be an actress since the age of 16. After graduating from a performing arts school, she moved to Bogotá to build her career.

    The second runner-up was Miss Jamaica, Davina Bennett, 21. She is a model pursuing a degree in marketing at the University of the West Indies.

    Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

