Airlink and Safair Seek Go-Ahead To Merge

Independent aviation companies Airlink and Safair are seeking approval from the Competition Commission to unite under the common umbrella of the Airlink group of companies, Fin24 reported on Monday.

Airlink chief executive Rodger Foster said the acquisition would make good business sense, with the combined networks allowing the company to reach 37 destinations.

"Airlink's acquisition of Safair, which is financially robust and profitable, makes good business sense. It presents opportunities to reduce our combined costs, position ourselves for growth while at the same time increasing connectivity and choice while making air travel accessible and affordable for our customers across Southern Africa," Foster said in a statement.

Read Here: New SAA Board: Gigaba Fought For Myeni's Removal

Elmar Conradie, who will remain as Safair CEO, said the two companies uniting would create economies of scale that would allow both airlines to share costs, optimise assessts and remove systems duplications.

"This will position the new Airlink Group for future growth," Conradie said.

The proposal will see the two airlines and Safair's other businesses, including humanitarian aid flights, continuing to operate separately under their unique brands.