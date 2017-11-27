Another Presidential Candidate Dodges Khwezi Questions

A young woman holds a poster written Remember Khwezi during President Jacob Zumas speech at the IEC briefing after the 2016 local government elections on August 06, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa. Four women staged an anti-rape silent protest directed at Zuma while he delivered his speech during the announcement of the final election results.

Another ANC presidential candidate found themselves in hot water after being questioned about the late Fezeka Khuzwayo, aka Khwezi, who was allegedly raped by president Jacob Zuma in 2005.

This time it was speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete who was asked, "Do you believe that Khwezi was raped by President Jacob Zuma?" during an interview on Radio 702's Karima Brown show on Tuesday night.

Mbete dismissed the question, saying, "You are raising a painful matter because she [Fezeka Khuzwayo] is no longer alive. I believe that I don't want to get into this matter. The courts dealt with it," she said on the show.

"Do you believe that Khwezi was raped by President Jacob #Zuma ?" @KarimaBrown asks @MbeteBaleka . The national chair says the courts have dealt with the matter.#702TownHall pic.twitter.com/MVulTcIDrd — 702 (@Radio702) November 27, 2017

Her response to Brown's question raised eyebrows on social media.

I'm just here for the answer 👂👂 pic.twitter.com/F5fZR6zvHv — mthetho ngweventsha (@ngweventsha) November 27, 2017

Earlier this year Human Settlements Minister and ANC presidential candidate Lindiwe Sisulu said, also on 702, "I believe she [Khwezi] believed she was raped."

Lindiwe Sisulu "I believe she believes she was raped

Huh? What does that mean? @Radio702 @CapeTalk #LindiweOnEusebius — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) October 26, 2017

Khwezi's story has been thrown back in the spotlight recently following the release of journalist Redi Thlabi's book on the late Kuzwayo called Khwezi, which has since become a best-seller.