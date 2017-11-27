Another Presidential Candidate Dodges Khwezi Questions

Another ANC presidential candidate found themselves in hot water after being questioned about the late Fezeka Khuzwayo, aka Khwezi, who was allegedly raped by president Jacob Zuma in 2005.
This time it was speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete who was asked, "Do you believe that Khwezi was raped by President Jacob Zuma?" during an interview on Radio 702's Karima Brown show on Tuesday night.
Mbete dismissed the question, saying, "You are raising a painful matter because she [Fezeka Khuzwayo] is no longer alive. I believe that I don't want to get into this matter. The courts dealt with it," she said on the show.
"Do you believe that Khwezi was raped by President Jacob #Zuma ?" @KarimaBrown asks @MbeteBaleka . The national chair says the courts have dealt with the matter.#702TownHall pic.twitter.com/MVulTcIDrd— 702 (@Radio702) November 27, 2017
Her response to Brown's question raised eyebrows on social media.
I'm just here for the answer 👂👂 pic.twitter.com/F5fZR6zvHv— mthetho ngweventsha (@ngweventsha) November 27, 2017
Earlier this year Human Settlements Minister and ANC presidential candidate Lindiwe Sisulu said, also on 702, "I believe she [Khwezi] believed she was raped."
Lindiwe Sisulu "I believe she believes she was raped— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) October 26, 2017
Huh? What does that mean? @Radio702 @CapeTalk #LindiweOnEusebius
Khwezi's story has been thrown back in the spotlight recently following the release of journalist Redi Thlabi's book on the late Kuzwayo called Khwezi, which has since become a best-seller.