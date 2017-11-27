All Sections
    • NEWS

    Another Presidential Candidate Dodges Khwezi Questions

    "I don't want to get into this matter. The courts dealt with it."

    28/11/2017 06:48 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Getty Images
    A young woman holds a poster written Remember Khwezi during President Jacob Zumas speech at the IEC briefing after the 2016 local government elections on August 06, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa. Four women staged an anti-rape silent protest directed at Zuma while he delivered his speech during the announcement of the final election results.

    Another ANC presidential candidate found themselves in hot water after being questioned about the late Fezeka Khuzwayo, aka Khwezi, who was allegedly raped by president Jacob Zuma in 2005.

    This time it was speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete who was asked, "Do you believe that Khwezi was raped by President Jacob Zuma?" during an interview on Radio 702's Karima Brown show on Tuesday night.

    Mbete dismissed the question, saying, "You are raising a painful matter because she [Fezeka Khuzwayo] is no longer alive. I believe that I don't want to get into this matter. The courts dealt with it," she said on the show.

    Her response to Brown's question raised eyebrows on social media.

    Earlier this year Human Settlements Minister and ANC presidential candidate Lindiwe Sisulu said, also on 702, "I believe she [Khwezi] believed she was raped."

    Khwezi's story has been thrown back in the spotlight recently following the release of journalist Redi Thlabi's book on the late Kuzwayo called Khwezi, which has since become a best-seller.

