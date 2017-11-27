All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Gospel Awards' Tribute To Sfiso Ncwane Was So Moving, People Just Want To Hug His Wife

    "Our hearts broke all over again."

    27/11/2017 14:29 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    AyandaNcwane/Instagram
    The late gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane.

    The who's who of the gospel music industry gathered at the Durban ICC on Sunday for the 10th SABC Crown Gospel Awards to celebrate this year's best talent.

    It was also the first gospel awards without gospel heavyweight Sfiso Ncwane, who died following kidney failure shortly after the 2016 installment of the awards.

    This year, his song "Kulungile Baba" won song of the decade -- an award his widow, Ayanda, went up on stage to collect.

    Read: Ayanda Ncwane Is Absolutely Beautiful, We Cannot Stop Looking At These Photos Of Her

    It was the moments before the announcement that left many with broken hearts. Gospel singer Ayanda Ntazi took to the stage to perform the hit song as part of a tribute to Ncwane.

    Ayanda broke down and so did other people watching on TV.

    Taking to social media, people wished Ayanda strength and congratulated her for Sfiso's win.

    Accepting the award on her husband's behalf, she said although Sfiso was resting, his ministry lives on.

    Following the loss of her husband, the mother of two stepped in to run the couple's businesses, Ncwane Communications and Ncwane Music Productions and Entertainment.

    She recently announced that on December 5, which is also the anniversary of his death, a previously unreleased song of his would be released.

    It's titled "Hamba nami baba" and will be available at digital music stores.


    Ayanda wore a blue gown designed by her younger brother Phupho and attended the show with one of her sons, Mawenza.

    In December, people can look forward to a special episode of her talk show, "Tea, Talk and Tissues", where she interviews her sons on the life and times of Sfiso.

    The show airs on 1Gospel (channel 331).

