Gospel Awards' Tribute To Sfiso Ncwane Was So Moving, People Just Want To Hug His Wife

The who's who of the gospel music industry gathered at the Durban ICC on Sunday for the 10th SABC Crown Gospel Awards to celebrate this year's best talent.

It was also the first gospel awards without gospel heavyweight Sfiso Ncwane, who died following kidney failure shortly after the 2016 installment of the awards.

This year, his song "Kulungile Baba" won song of the decade -- an award his widow, Ayanda, went up on stage to collect.

It was the moments before the announcement that left many with broken hearts. Gospel singer Ayanda Ntazi took to the stage to perform the hit song as part of a tribute to Ncwane.

Ayanda broke down and so did other people watching on TV.

Taking to social media, people wished Ayanda strength and congratulated her for Sfiso's win.

That Sfiso Ncwane tribute deserved more time guyzes, we still miss him. I can only imagine how Ayanda felt, wish I could hug her nge TV. #CrownAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/3GHe2jcCUg — CELIWE (@CMagagz) November 26, 2017

My prayers are with Ayanda Ncwane n her family..

I couldn't hold my tears when I saw her while they performed Kulungile💔

#CrownGospelAwards — Nokukhanya 💥 (@Nokukhanya_2405) November 27, 2017

Ayanda Ncwane❤ A woman of immense strength #CrownGospelAwards — IamLight🎓 (@polly_lite) November 26, 2017

Wow my heart just broke😭😭💔. Ayanda Ncwane bakithi #CrownAwards10 — H L A Y I S A N I🌸 (@Hlayisani_27) November 26, 2017

#CrownAwards10

Wow Ayanda Ntanzis tribute for Sifiso Ncwane was nothing short of perfect👌 — N (@nellow) November 26, 2017

Accepting the award on her husband's behalf, she said although Sfiso was resting, his ministry lives on.

Isn't this beautiful, #KulungileBaba wins, #SifisoNcwane's legacy lives on, I must also say he had an awesome and strong wife in #AyandaNcwane🙌🏽🙌🏽#CrownAwards10 pic.twitter.com/I614x9aGHR — Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) November 26, 2017

Following the loss of her husband, the mother of two stepped in to run the couple's businesses, Ncwane Communications and Ncwane Music Productions and Entertainment.

She recently announced that on December 5, which is also the anniversary of his death, a previously unreleased song of his would be released.

It's titled "Hamba nami baba" and will be available at digital music stores.



Ayanda wore a blue gown designed by her younger brother Phupho and attended the show with one of her sons, Mawenza.

In December, people can look forward to a special episode of her talk show, "Tea, Talk and Tissues", where she interviews her sons on the life and times of Sfiso.

The show airs on 1Gospel (channel 331).