Khaya Mthethwa And Former Miss SA Ntando Kunene Are Getting Married

Former "Idols SA" winner and TV personality Khaya Mthethwa has (sort of) confirmed that he's getting married this weekend to former Miss SA Ntandokenkosi Kunene.

Bye 👋 singlehood 🤣🍾🎊🎉🎈 as we walk towards our forever together! pic.twitter.com/ehy37VxjFt November 27, 2017

Mthethwa took to social media on Monday morning sharing pictures of him and Kunene saying he could not wait to start his forever with her.

The posts come a day after a report in the Sunday World that the duo is tying the knot after three months of dating.



Commenting on his posts, people congratulated the couple on the upcoming nuptials.

The couple's traditional wedding is reportedly taking place this Saturday in Piet Retief in Mpumalanga.