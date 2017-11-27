All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Khaya Mthethwa And Former Miss SA Ntando Kunene Are Getting Married

    "Goodbye, singlehood."

    27/11/2017 10:36 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago
    Khaya Mthethwa/Instagram
    Ntandoyenkosi Kunene and Khaya Mthethwa.

    Former "Idols SA" winner and TV personality Khaya Mthethwa has (sort of) confirmed that he's getting married this weekend to former Miss SA Ntandokenkosi Kunene.

    Mthethwa took to social media on Monday morning sharing pictures of him and Kunene saying he could not wait to start his forever with her.

    The posts come a day after a report in the Sunday World that the duo is tying the knot after three months of dating.


    Commenting on his posts, people congratulated the couple on the upcoming nuptials.

    The couple's traditional wedding is reportedly taking place this Saturday in Piet Retief in Mpumalanga.

    MORE:celebrityEntertainmentKhaya Mthethwamiss sa