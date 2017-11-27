On Cyber Monday, The Fastest Fingers Will Get The Best Deals

Just like Black Friday, Cyber Monday is about shopping for the best bargains and the fastest fingers and internet connection will help consumers get all the big deals.

Black Friday, which was last week, is followed by Cyber Monday. Both of these days are marketing strategies which have attracted retailers and consumers in South Africa, according to The Independent.

Online clothing stores Forever New South Africa and Spree have up to 35 percent on their products, while Edgars is offering up to 50 percent off certain items.

South African networks MTN, Telkom and Vodacom are offering deals on items such as cell phones, data and tablets.

Cyber Monday was introduced in 2003 to push online sales and boost South Africa's e-commerce marketplace.

CEO of FNB Consumer, Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt, believed Black Friday would also help boost online sales because consumers would want to avoid long queues.

Nieuwoudt said: "Any savvy shopper can cash in on the specials without spending time in the queues. While e-commerce is still in infancy in South Africa compared to global standards both the consumer and retail sectors are warming up to the use of technology to deliver and acquire your goods and services".