People's Reactions To Demi-Leigh's Miss Universe Title Will Warm Your Heart

Reigning Miss South Africa and now Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has given the country the perfect cure for Monday blues.
Congratulations to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the winner of the 2017 #MissUniverse competition! pic.twitter.com/JYuQYc3Lvo— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017
Following her crowning on Sunday night (Monday morning local time) at the 66th instalment of the pageant, people have taken to social media to congratulate her.
Congratulations to Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel Peters @DemiLeighNP on being crowned #MissUniverse 2017. Thank you representing us with distinction and flying our flag high 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/nXZIYsal8W— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) November 27, 2017
YES! Our Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters WON #MissUniverse!!! South Africa is so proud! What a way to start the week. Big congratulations 🇿🇦👑❤ pic.twitter.com/XLL3Yrz1dK— Ulrich J van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) November 27, 2017
Newly crowned MISS UNIVERSE, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.— Shadi Letoaba (@ShadiL_) November 27, 2017
You have made South Africa proud! Wow 👑❤️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/NQTc5yxffO
Congratulations to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the winner of the 2017 #MissUniverse competition!— Khathu James (@KhathuJames) November 27, 2017
She has made SA proud.
A proudest moment for our country .#DateMyFamily #FillUpOrlandoStadiumDVD #TheBigDebate pic.twitter.com/ckyZ4ojCBl
Former Miss World, Rolene Strauss, also congratulated Nel-Peters on the title.
This is the day the Lord has made...✨— Rolene Strauss (@RoleneStrauss) November 27, 2017
We believed it, spoke it and you lived up to it!!! 👑 You are Miss Universe 2017!
Can't wait to see what life has in store for you, and what you are going to do with it dear @DemiLeighNP ✨@MissUniverse @Werner_Wessels
📸 @jacquesdpsa pic.twitter.com/QcR0F2gWA1
And she's grateful for the love.
South Africa, thank you for support and love throughout my #MissUniverse journey. I may be the new Miss Universe but I will always be your Miss South Africa - we did it! 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/QwHAXGsdVA— Demi-LeighNel-Peters (@DemiLeighNP) November 27, 2017
Congratulations, Demi-Leigh!