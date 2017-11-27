People's Reactions To Demi-Leigh's Miss Universe Title Will Warm Your Heart

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters waves after being crowned Miss Universe during the 66th Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 26, 2017.

Reigning Miss South Africa and now Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has given the country the perfect cure for Monday blues.

Congratulations to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the winner of the 2017 #MissUniverse competition! pic.twitter.com/JYuQYc3Lvo — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

Following her crowning on Sunday night (Monday morning local time) at the 66th instalment of the pageant, people have taken to social media to congratulate her.

Congratulations to Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel Peters @DemiLeighNP on being crowned #MissUniverse 2017. Thank you representing us with distinction and flying our flag high 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/nXZIYsal8W November 27, 2017

YES! Our Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters WON #MissUniverse!!! South Africa is so proud! What a way to start the week. Big congratulations 🇿🇦👑❤ pic.twitter.com/XLL3Yrz1dK November 27, 2017

Newly crowned MISS UNIVERSE, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.



You have made South Africa proud! Wow 👑❤️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/NQTc5yxffO — Shadi Letoaba (@ShadiL_) November 27, 2017

Congratulations to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the winner of the 2017 #MissUniverse competition!

She has made SA proud.

A proudest moment for our country .#DateMyFamily #FillUpOrlandoStadiumDVD #TheBigDebate pic.twitter.com/ckyZ4ojCBl — Khathu James (@KhathuJames) November 27, 2017

Former Miss World, Rolene Strauss, also congratulated Nel-Peters on the title.

This is the day the Lord has made...✨



We believed it, spoke it and you lived up to it!!! 👑 You are Miss Universe 2017!



Can't wait to see what life has in store for you, and what you are going to do with it dear @DemiLeighNP ✨@MissUniverse @Werner_Wessels

📸 @jacquesdpsa pic.twitter.com/QcR0F2gWA1 — Rolene Strauss (@RoleneStrauss) November 27, 2017

And she's grateful for the love.

South Africa, thank you for support and love throughout my #MissUniverse journey. I may be the new Miss Universe but I will always be your Miss South Africa - we did it! 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/QwHAXGsdVA — Demi-LeighNel-Peters (@DemiLeighNP) November 27, 2017



Congratulations, Demi-Leigh!