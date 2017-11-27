All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    People's Reactions To Demi-Leigh's Miss Universe Title Will Warm Your Heart

    Monday blues for who?

    27/11/2017 09:28 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago
    Steve Marcus / Reuters
    Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters waves after being crowned Miss Universe during the 66th Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 26, 2017.

    Reigning Miss South Africa and now Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has given the country the perfect cure for Monday blues.

    Read: Miss SA Demi-Leigh Is Serving Serious Body Goals In Vegas Ahead Of The Miss Universe Pageant

    Following her crowning on Sunday night (Monday morning local time) at the 66th instalment of the pageant, people have taken to social media to congratulate her.

    Also Read: Miss SA Will Look Like A Protea For At The Miss Universe Pageant -- Her Costume Is A Total Must-See

    Also Read: Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' Answers At Miss Universe Pageant Are Just Golden

    Former Miss World, Rolene Strauss, also congratulated Nel-Peters on the title.

    And she's grateful for the love.


    Congratulations, Demi-Leigh!

    MORE:Demi-Leigh Nel-PetersEntertainmentMiss UniverseTV and Film