Rather He Has Sex With A Robot Than A (Living) Mistress, Says Wife

A married woman from the U.S. does not have a problem with her husband having sex with a robotic doll -- adding that at least it's better than him having a real-life mistress.

Tine's husband, James, bought his blonde robot, April, a few years ago -- and now has sex with April at least four times a week and even takes her on dinner dates.

Tine admitted to the UK's Daily Star that she was uneasy about this arrangement at first, but it got better with time.

"If he really wanted to he could have gone out and found someone else, but he didn't do that, he was true to me," she said.

Tine and James, who have been married for 36 years, feature on an upcoming documentary, The Sex Robots Are Coming, which follows a manufacturer's attempt to build the world's first fully functioning sex robot.

The manufacturer, Matt McMullen's aim is that the robot has human-like functions, such as internal heating, self-lubrication and sensations so it can orgasm.

While James admitted he can't wait to get his hands on McMullen's creation, he did say he already feels his sex doll is like a human being. "It's amazingly like having sex with a real woman," he said.

The 58-year-old also explained that he feels deeply for April, adding that he would not know who to choose between his wife and the robot if he had to make the choice.

"Every guy has in his head the perfect girl and this is what I see when I look in the mirror and see this look."

Watch the trailer here:

The robot is due to go on the market in the next few months.

*Surnames not supplied