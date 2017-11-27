South African street artist Faith47 has just unveiled a new genre-bending mural in Abu Dhabi, and it's being called one of the world-renowned artist's finest works yet.

The mural depicts a traditional falconer, painted against a background of golden Arabic geometries -- an image that the artist said on social media will be connected to another work she will be completing in Abu Dhabi in 2018.

The artist's work appears all over the world, but has made a particular mark in the Johannesburg city centre on many of the buildings left dilapidated after the corporate evacuation of the city at the dawn of democracy.

Watch the work being made in the video below.