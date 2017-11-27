South African street artist Faith47 has just unveiled a new genre-bending mural in Abu Dhabi, and it's being called one of the world-renowned artist's finest works yet.
The mural depicts a traditional falconer, painted against a background of golden Arabic geometries -- an image that the artist said on social media will be connected to another work she will be completing in Abu Dhabi in 2018.
Just completed the first part of a larger commission in the United Arab Emirates. Really excited for the second phase next year where ill be designing a entire tunnel joining Yas Island to Abu Dhabi. Huge shout out to @maxripo @uaemurals and @soloone.blogspot.co.uk for helping out and making it a fun week* Heading to Oman now to hike in the desert with my mother for two days. A short breath on the wind in the middle of an insane schedule. Then to Miami to create some magik with @inkakendzia Life's feeling pretty blessed right now. Salaam Alaikum #faith47 #XLVII #unitedarabemirates #abudhabi
The artist's work appears all over the world, but has made a particular mark in the Johannesburg city centre on many of the buildings left dilapidated after the corporate evacuation of the city at the dawn of democracy.
Watch the work being made in the video below.