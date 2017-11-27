This West African Supergroup Are Using Music To Fight Violence Against Women

Some of Mali's most celebrated female performers have come together to create a touring musical supergroup that not only creates some of the freshest sounds coming out of the continent, but also raises some much-needed awareness of gender-based violence in Africa.

The musical collective Les Amazones d'Afrique brings together big names like Angélique Kidjo, Mariam Doumbia (of Amadou and Miriam), Aminata Danté, Mamani Keita, and many other great African musicians. Together they have created their debut album Republique Amazone, that is currently being performed on a tour around the world to raise funds for women who face violence in Africa.

"Inspired by the formidable and mysterious warriors of Dahomey, the greatest Malian singers and musicians of the moment come together to fight against violence towards women. They fight for freedom, being female, and being a musician, in Africa and elsewhere," the group say sin a statement.

Les Amazones d'Afrique have created a crowdfunding page where the public can donate to their initiatives.