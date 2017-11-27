Vaginal 'Firming Lotions' Do Not Work, Warn Doctors

The misconceptions around vaginal health abound. Anyone who has one, or even if they don't, seems to think they know best how to "maintain" it -- and sometimes this knowledge is more harmful than good.

Thanks to local docs Dr Sindisiwe van Zyl and Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng -- who regularly and liberally share some illuminating truths about sexual health on social media -- some of these misconceptions are being corrected and or dismissed.

Most recently, Dr van Zyl dispelled some myths about vaginal "firming" lotions.

There is no such thing as a "vaginal firming solution".

Use this at your own risk.

Nizofa yaz. https://t.co/UHh7DcaGmI — Sindisiwe van Zyl (@sindivanzyl) November 26, 2017

And you would be shocked to learn what some women use to "tighten" their lady parts:

Where I work they insert tea bag,ice or snuff......Thanks for the education Doc — God'sbabygirl (@lebzamendy_al) November 26, 2017

@2meleng

I've read...

Bluestone

Aloe Vera cube

Alum stone

Chinese ntoz

Newspaper

Ice cube

Snuff

Smoothies(sweet)

Issa lot😭😭😭 — Duchess of Newcastle (@Zama_Omuhle) November 27, 2017

Batho barona also use sunlight le jaysfluid go Peita,some even drink it.😭😭😭 — _PHOENIX (@GABAKWE_) November 26, 2017

READ: Your Vagina Does Not Need A Rough Scrub To Be Clean

In a previous thread of the same topic, Dr Tlaleng Mo cautioned against the effects of some of these tightening mechanisms:

Laughs in "Vaginitis" and recurrent vaginal candidiasis https://t.co/nzZZ2bTs0I — Dr T (@drtlaleng) November 26, 2017

Have removed a green fungating garlic clove from a vagina before. Because someone was advised by an "expert" that garlic ke makgona tsohle. — Dr T (@drtlaleng) May 21, 2017

With so many products no wonder ladies are having all sorts of vaginal and womb infections. pic.twitter.com/K29SpP9hyi — Refilwe (@IAMRefilweC) November 26, 2017

What happened to kegels? — Ntokazi (@keneilweJoyce) November 26, 2017

Previously, Dr van Zyl pointed out that work must also be done in the home -- where older women teach younger women that a vagina must always smell 'fresh' and recommend some of these harmful tightening concoctions:

@PhilaniMkhize the myth busting must start with the elders. They are the ones that pass on this information about douching and so on... — Sindisiwe van Zyl (@sindivanzyl) June 15, 2014

Dr T couldn't have said it best:

I want to ask why a vagina must smell like a sweet flower but I won't LOL — Dr T (@drtlaleng) August 22, 2017

Thank you Dr van Zyl and Dr Mofokeng -- for schooling us on these very important matters.