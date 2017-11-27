WATCH: AKA -- It Should Be 365 Days Of Activism, Not Just 16

Hip-hop superstar AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, sat down with HuffPost SA to give his views on the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

Forbes, who has a daughter, says the activism should be a year-long thing, otherwise the scourge of gender-based violence will not end.

Meanwhile, if you or someone you know are in an abusive situation, it is recommended that you contact your nearest police station. However, as this is not always possible, here are a few places that are a phone call away that can offer some help:

1. LifeLine South Africa: 0861 322 322. The organisation offers free counselling.

2. Stop Gender Violence helpline: 0800 150 150. Free telephonic counselling, information and referrals are available.

3. People Opposed to Woman Abuse (Powa): 011 642 4345/6. Free counselling and even short-term sheltering.

READ: Want To Fight Gender-Based Violence? Start With Young Boys

And if you are an abuser or suspect you might be and you need help, here are some organizations that specifically offer men help: