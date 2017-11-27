All Sections
    WATCH: Sjava's Emotional Homecoming Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes

    It takes a village.

    27/11/2017 16:25 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Sjava during the inaugural DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards (DStvMVCA) event at the Sandton Convention Centre on August 26, 2017 in Sandton. He took home the award for best Newcomer of the year.

    Award-winning pop singer, Sjava, real name Jabulani Hadebe, recently visited his mother in Bergville but we don't think he was ready for what awaited him -- a whole homecoming like no other.

    Read: Sjava's Album Has Reached Gold Status -- Here Are 3 Songs From Him You Must Hear

    Upon arrival, the "Uthando" hitmaker was welcomed by members of the community, young and old, who could not be happier to see him.

    They are clearly very proud of him and we totally get why.

    Watch the video here:

    Indeed it takes a village to raise a child.

