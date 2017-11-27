WATCH: Sjava's Emotional Homecoming Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes

Sjava during the inaugural DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards (DStvMVCA) event at the Sandton Convention Centre on August 26, 2017 in Sandton. He took home the award for best Newcomer of the year.

Award-winning pop singer, Sjava, real name Jabulani Hadebe, recently visited his mother in Bergville but we don't think he was ready for what awaited him -- a whole homecoming like no other.

Read: Sjava's Album Has Reached Gold Status -- Here Are 3 Songs From Him You Must Hear

Upon arrival, the "Uthando" hitmaker was welcomed by members of the community, young and old, who could not be happier to see him.

They are clearly very proud of him and we totally get why.

Watch the video here:

GOOD DAY I WENT TO SEE MY MOM AFTER MY ERFOMANCE IN BERGVILLE THIS IS WHAT I MEANT WHEN I SAID GOGO NGICELELE AMANDLA ENKOSINI NGIBE YISBONELO ESIHLE EMPHAKATHINI🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/4BqzprN1LN — Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_ATM) November 27, 2017

Indeed it takes a village to raise a child.