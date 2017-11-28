Baleka Mbete Has "Personally" Given The Eskom Affidavit To President Zuma

Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, told listeners of Radio 702 that advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara's affidavit has now been delivered to president Jacob Zuma -- an affidavit which gives potential evidence of attempts to complicate the investigation into state capture, in which Zuma himself is implicated.

""What I have done is I have taken the affidavit, personally, and I have handed it to the president and the president is acting on it as we speak and we will wait for that outcome," Mbete told host Karima Brown.

#702TownHall Mbete says issue of Minister Bongo allegedly trying to bribe Adv Vanara has been escalated to Pres Zuma. https://t.co/lbOuIXqltq — Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) November 27, 2017

In the affidavit Vanara, who was evidence leader in the state capture inquiry, claims State Security Minister Bongani Bongo Bongo said acting Eskom board chair Zethembe Khoza and "people at Eskom" wanted to stop the inquiry to prevent incriminating evidence from being presented about them.

Mbete's statement was dismissed by Twitter users, who couldn't see the point of the president being given an affidavit which gives potential evidence of his direct involvement in state capture.