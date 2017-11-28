Both Serena And Meghan Are 36 -- Don't Let Your Gogo Pressure You

Women in their 30s really seem to be winning at this life thing.

The recent announcement of American actress Meghan Markle's (36) engagement to Prince Harry, and the recent wedding of tennis superstar Serena Williams (36), to Reddit's Alexis Ohanian, have turned us into "36 is the new 26" believers.

My eyes are closed but my heart is so open! So proud of your new collection @serenawilliams 💕 Happy I could be there to support you xx #NYFW A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Sep 12, 2016 at 2:02pm PDT

Serena and Meghan probably couldn't have imagined how -- merely by living their lives and falling in love -- they've encouraged many women in their 30s who are hopeful for love but who may have been concerned that time is running out.

Meghan Markle got engaged to a prince at 36. Don't let your aunties pressure you, your own prince will come in God's time — Chi (@THOUARTCHI) November 27, 2017

Meghan Markle is 36 & Prince Harry is 33. Love has no timetable, do what works for you. November 27, 2017

Sent this to my family group with my mom&aunts. Hope they pass the message to the rest of the family who ask the same damn thing every single damn time when we go 4 family gatherings. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! pic.twitter.com/D284sFYT7J — Asanda Magaqa (@asandamagaqa) November 18, 2017

Marrying and starting a family in your 30s may be a good thing for these 6 reasons:

1. You have a better sense of who you are

You know what you like and what you don't like. You don't have to pretend to like red velvet cake when you are not even a cake person.

2. You are clearer about what you want in a partner

You have a better sense of what you like in a partner than you probably did in your 20s -- so you can quickly see if it's worth pursuing. Consequently, your patience fuse for sh*t might be very short because you know what you want.

3. You are sexually confident

Yes, we said it. That's if you've been sexually active. You know what you prefer and what you don't like in bed and are probably bold enough to communicate that.

4. You're able to follow your heart

Some women who married particularly young will tell you that they had to suspend personal dreams because the agreed-upon immediate goal was to start a family and they couldn't do or afford to do both. Not so if you've already got a career.

5. You are financially healthy

Financial health can give you confidence in approaching a new relationship -- knowing you are getting into it for reasons other than money.

6. You can wed however you want to

You don't have to be bogged down by traditional wedding trends. You can have a destination wedding, and your friends can probably afford it too. You can wear red, pink or black. You are probably even in a financially healthier position should you and yours want a big lavish wedding.

