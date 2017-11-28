EFF Wants To Help Fifi Cooper And People Want To Vote Already

Help is on the way for rapper Fifi Cooper. The EFF has announced it has made contact with the 26-year-old rapper to help her fight a South Gauteng High Court interdict against her.

On Thursday, the court ruled in favour of her previous label Ambitiouz Entertainment, banning her from performing any song recorded during her time with the stable. Fifi Cooper, real name Refilwe Mooketsi, is also not allowed to claim ownership of the copyright to the songs.

She has been ordered to return all the songs to the stable or delete them from her media platforms, like memory sticks.

According to the interdict, she also has to pay damages for infringing on the stable's copyrights and to pay the legal costs of the case.

In came the EFF.

The party took to Twitter to comment on the matter also revealing that it had made contact with the mother of one.

In true EFF style, the tweet was nothing short of spicy undertones.

We have seen the injustice caused on Fifi Cooper by Ambitious Entertainment which is politically associated with the corrupt North West Premier, Supra Mahumapelo. We have contacted Fifi with the willingness to help her fight back against the corrupt & exploitative record company! November 28, 2017

And all in favour of Fifi Cooper breathed a sigh of relief applauding the red berets for taking the stance.

