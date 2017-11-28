Eskom State Capture Inquiry MPs Vow They 'Won't Bow To Intimidation' After Threats

Pylons carry electricity from a sub-station of state power utility Eskom outside Cape Town in this picture taken March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A parliamentary inquiry into the alleged capture of Eskom will not be intimidated by MPs and company employees, said ANC MP Zukiswa Rantho, who serves on the committee.

On Monday, Ranatho said the committee would do its job "without fear or favour' after the ANC condemned threats made to members of the inquiry committee.

The ANC also called for a probe into bribery allegations involving State Security Minister Bongani Bongo. The Sunday Times said it had seen a signed affidavit in which Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara claims that Bongo was instructed by Eskom chairperson Zethembe Khoza, who asked him to derail the probe. The DA has since laid criminal charges against Bongo and lodged a complaint with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

"We will continue to do our work until such time we are satisfied that we have done a thorough job, and thereafter hand over our work to higher authorities that will come up with results after conducting their own investigations," Rantho said.

Rantho said her son received a threatening message stating "your mother is making our lives difficult". DA MP Natasha Mazzone, who serves on the committee, said her car tampered with and demanded protection for the MPs in the committee.

